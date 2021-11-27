Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 55,237 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,237 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $30,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

