Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 9,126 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.11.

Shares of DE opened at $359.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $250.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

