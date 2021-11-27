Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,476 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 5.17% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $25,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDRR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $43.36 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.