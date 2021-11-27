Private Advisor Group LLC Has $21.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average of $113.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.