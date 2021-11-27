Private Advisor Group LLC Has $21.75 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,440 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.42. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

