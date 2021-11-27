Private Advisor Group LLC Has $23.33 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $142.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.23. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.