Private Advisor Group LLC Has $25.41 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.