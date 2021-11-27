Private Advisor Group LLC Has $26.37 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,184 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $26,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.69.

