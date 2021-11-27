Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

NASDAQ COST opened at $546.13 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $554.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $485.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

