Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.49% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $25,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average is $97.01. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

