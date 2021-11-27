Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,463 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 317,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $1,779,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock opened at $243.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.