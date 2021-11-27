Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 80,469 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,469 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

