Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,746 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $20,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,732 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 44,863 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 71,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,258,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,739,000.

Shares of PAVE opened at $28.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

