Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 104.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,411 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $20,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after buying an additional 14,060,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after buying an additional 3,083,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,068,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,725,000 after buying an additional 1,259,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after buying an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $104.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $82.47 and a 1-year high of $108.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

