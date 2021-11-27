Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53,974 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $30,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Target by 149.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of TGT opened at $246.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

