Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $18,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,558 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $212.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.21, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.36 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.49.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

