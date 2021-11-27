Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.72% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $19,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter.

FV opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

