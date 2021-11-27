Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 165,368 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,368 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.34% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $23,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,340,000 after buying an additional 7,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,828,000 after buying an additional 769,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,258,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after buying an additional 427,250 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $51.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

