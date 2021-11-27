Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Up 733.3% in November

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Probe Metals from C$2.70 to C$3.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROBF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.43. 5,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. Probe Metals has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.71.

About Probe Metals

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

