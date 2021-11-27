Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $3.64 on Friday. Progenity has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Progenity will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

