Prometeus Price Tops $15.74 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.74 or 0.00028884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $258.98 million and $6.79 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

