ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.30% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $84.24.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.