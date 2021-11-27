Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,651 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 60.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 19.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

PB opened at $72.81 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.72 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

