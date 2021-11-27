Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 59,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,109. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
