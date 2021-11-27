Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 59,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,109. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Get Provectus Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.