Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Prudential were worth $17,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PUK. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the second quarter worth $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 46.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 23.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of PUK opened at $34.79 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

