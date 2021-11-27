PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 554.5% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTAIY traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. 8,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,836. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.
