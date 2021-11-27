PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 554.5% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTAIY traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. 8,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,836. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1845 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

