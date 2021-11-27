Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, VTB Capital raised shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

PHOJY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. 1,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

