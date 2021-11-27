Public Mint 24 Hour Volume Hits $109,186.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $109,186.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00035642 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 115.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,898,028 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.