PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 51.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $196,098.60 and approximately $313.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,896.10 or 0.99783677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00050388 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00039894 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 79.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.64 or 0.00635537 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.