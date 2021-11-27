QLC Chain (QLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $790,734.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $790,734.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00077974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00103117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.39 or 0.07460708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,811.83 or 0.99755154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

