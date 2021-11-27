Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Up 3,620.0% in November

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 3,620.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Shares of Qt Group Oyj stock remained flat at $$147.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.34. Qt Group Oyj has a twelve month low of $147.00 and a twelve month high of $189.00.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Qt Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

