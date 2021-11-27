QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post $10.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.33 billion and the highest is $10.60 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $39.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 billion to $40.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $41.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.40 billion to $44.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $175.74 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.77. The company has a market cap of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day moving average of $141.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

