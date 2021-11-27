Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,732,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,382,578.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 756,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,488,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $3.79 on Friday, reaching $129.71. The stock had a trading volume of 161,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.26.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

