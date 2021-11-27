Quant Market Capitalization Tops $2.59 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $214.46 or 0.00390082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $54.47 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00015162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001326 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $683.57 or 0.01243331 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

