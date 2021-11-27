Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $25.55 million and $67,553.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,191.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.64 or 0.07435967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00353481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.24 or 0.01024601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00085121 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.57 or 0.00410714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.05 or 0.00430043 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,393,938 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

