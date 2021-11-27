Qubitica (QBIT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.75 or 0.00390869 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00015071 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001332 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $680.81 or 0.01244966 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

