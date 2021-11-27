QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Tops $323.49 on Exchanges

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a market cap of $105.81 million and $25.91 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $323.49 or 0.00588699 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00078477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00103924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.19 or 0.07470773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,920.48 or 0.99946314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

