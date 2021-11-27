QV Investors Inc. Acquires 133,708 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,708 shares during the period. Magna International makes up 3.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.19% of Magna International worth $43,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 286.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 69.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGA opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.18. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.64 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Magna International Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

