QV Investors Inc. Has $10.47 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 89.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 20.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $1,712,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $239.79 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $247.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

