QV Investors Inc. Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Amundi bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433,323 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

