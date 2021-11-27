QV Investors Inc. Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,964 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 119.6% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,874 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 45.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $156.82 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

