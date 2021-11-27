QV Investors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,120 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Macy’s worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of M. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 71,073 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Macy’s by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Macy’s by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,148,000 after buying an additional 423,535 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,765 shares of company stock worth $158,965. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

M opened at $30.48 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

