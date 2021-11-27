QV Investors Inc. Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 1.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.05% of AutoZone worth $20,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,982,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,493,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock opened at $1,814.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,772.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,614.10. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,941.36. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,711.35.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.