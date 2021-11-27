QV Investors Inc. Sells 12,651 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,651 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Shares of ROST opened at $110.01 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.92 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

