QV Investors Inc. Sells 211,632 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,632 shares during the period. TELUS International (Cda) accounts for approximately 2.8% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $37,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,368 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth $264,203,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $11,188,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 355,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIXT stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

