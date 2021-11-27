QV Investors Inc. Sells 23,370 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,370 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

