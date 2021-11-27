QV Investors Inc. Sells 316,670 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316,670 shares during the period. Stantec comprises approximately 4.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 1.07% of Stantec worth $55,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STN. Desjardins upped their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.19.

Shares of STN stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

