QV Investors Inc. Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,335,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,187,000. Enbridge comprises 4.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Enbridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 37.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Enbridge by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after buying an additional 159,971 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 17.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,341,000 after buying an additional 57,908 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

