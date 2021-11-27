Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.10 Million

Analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report $63.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $68.94 million. Radius Health reported sales of $62.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $227.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $233.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $285.99 million, with estimates ranging from $255.59 million to $315.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Radius Health by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Radius Health by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Radius Health by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 66,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Radius Health by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter.

RDUS opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $782.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

