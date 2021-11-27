Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce $63.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.94 million. Radius Health posted sales of $62.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $227.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $233.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $285.99 million, with estimates ranging from $255.59 million to $315.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDUS. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Radius Health by 288.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,837 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,410,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter worth $2,031,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after buying an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 109.2% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 246,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 128,685 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $782.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

